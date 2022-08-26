Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 12,849 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,849 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,480,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,501,000 after buying an additional 1,422,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,099,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,626,000 after purchasing an additional 828,531 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,345,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,827 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.4% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,556,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,756,000 after purchasing an additional 394,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,260,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,021,000 after purchasing an additional 721,529 shares during the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AQN shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bankshares lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

AQN opened at $14.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.36. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $0.1808 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 240.00%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating).

