Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 2,295 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,959,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,147,183,000 after buying an additional 1,499,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,850,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,879,000 after purchasing an additional 178,633 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,546,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,751,000 after purchasing an additional 286,421 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,977,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $103,289,000 after purchasing an additional 13,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,394,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,822,000 after purchasing an additional 64,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.91.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $437,630.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,746,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $72.20 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $81.50. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.05 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.09%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

