Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 5,446 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the first quarter worth approximately $42,784,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,332,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,779,000 after purchasing an additional 316,030 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Ingredion by 832.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 189,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,534,000 after buying an additional 169,392 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,930,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ingredion by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 316,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,570,000 after buying an additional 158,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingredion news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $167,448.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

NYSE:INGR opened at $91.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $101.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.42 and a 200 day moving average of $88.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.18. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

