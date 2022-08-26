Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 804 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pool were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 235,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,433,000 after purchasing an additional 15,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pool Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $431.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $446.80.

Pool stock opened at $370.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $404.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.14 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Read More

