Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 8,254 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,474 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 186,370 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,383,183 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $20,652,000 after buying an additional 63,354 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 972,103 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,513,000 after buying an additional 170,482 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,894 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 11,818 shares during the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ VOD opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.07.
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
