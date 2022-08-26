Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 8,254 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,474 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 186,370 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,383,183 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $20,652,000 after buying an additional 63,354 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 972,103 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,513,000 after buying an additional 170,482 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,894 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 11,818 shares during the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ VOD opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VOD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.17.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.