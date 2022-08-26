Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Position in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,748 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,549,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,759,000 after buying an additional 3,619,250 shares during the period.

UITB stock opened at $47.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.54. VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.14 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22.

