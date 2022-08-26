Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Hubbell by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 448,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Hubbell by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total value of $1,164,763.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hubbell Trading Up 1.5 %

Several research analysts have commented on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $220.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.33. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $170.21 and a 12-month high of $225.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.40. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.34%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

