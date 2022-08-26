Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CEF. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 205.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 600.0% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

CEF opened at $16.28 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

