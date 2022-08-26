Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,693 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 230,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,959,000 after purchasing an additional 52,144 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 23,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 14,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 217,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,195,000 after buying an additional 49,020 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHR stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $57.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.39.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.