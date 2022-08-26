Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,630 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SEA were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 828 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEA stock opened at $67.49 on Friday. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.06 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.91. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.60.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.17). SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

SE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

