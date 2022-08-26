Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,234 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Popular by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Popular by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Popular by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 20,834 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Popular by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Popular by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 168,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BPOP shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Popular to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.60.

Popular Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of BPOP opened at $81.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.31 and a 200 day moving average of $81.20. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $99.49.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.25. Popular had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 31.09%. The business had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.77%.

Insider Transactions at Popular

In other news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 5,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $405,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,183,187.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Popular Profile

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.