Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 331.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $338.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 104.94 and a beta of 0.43. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $286.41 and a twelve month high of $391.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $328.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.95.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total value of $7,786,265.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,931,941.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total value of $338,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,073,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total transaction of $7,786,265.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,931,941.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,152 shares of company stock valued at $19,190,652 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $375.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.67.

SBA Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.