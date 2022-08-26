Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Repligen were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Repligen by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,786,000 after purchasing an additional 85,857 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Repligen by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 89,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Repligen by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 171,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,403,000 after purchasing an additional 28,801 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $237.65 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $137.21 and a one year high of $327.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.79, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Repligen had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $207.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGEN. UBS Group started coverage on Repligen in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.00.

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In other news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 6,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.86, for a total value of $1,693,656.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,725,187.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,667 shares in the company, valued at $38,933,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 6,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.86, for a total value of $1,693,656.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,725,187.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,621,550. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Profile

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Articles

