Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 167,511 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,086 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,772,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,449,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,520 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,839,000 after buying an additional 1,178,912 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,096,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 336.5% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,278,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after buying an additional 985,602 shares during the last quarter. 3.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.32.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

SMFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

