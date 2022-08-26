Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,789,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,154,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,331,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,538,000 after purchasing an additional 274,575 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,599,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,789,000 after buying an additional 44,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,344,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,504,000 after buying an additional 57,117 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $128.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.31. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.63 and a 12-month high of $178.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.02%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.14.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

