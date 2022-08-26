Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $200.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.21. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.50 and a 52 week high of $212.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.52.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JKHY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also

