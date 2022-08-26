Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1 Million Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in State Street by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 105,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 18,227 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in State Street by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in State Street by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,430,000 after buying an additional 10,761 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth $12,626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STT shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on State Street from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.81.

NYSE:STT opened at $71.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.79 and a twelve month high of $104.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

