Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $892,000 Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in APA were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APA. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in APA by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,493,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,210 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in APA by 565.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,473,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,876 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in APA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,007,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in APA by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,500,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in APA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,457,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of APA from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $40.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $51.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.76.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. Research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

