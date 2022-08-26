Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $898,000 Stock Position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,025 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MNA opened at $32.05 on Friday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $33.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.57.

