Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $916,000 Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VSGX. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,961,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1,822.7% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 145,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 137,744 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,309,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 315,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after purchasing an additional 121,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Refined Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 156.1% in the first quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 197,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 120,499 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VSGX opened at $50.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.20. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $65.76.

