Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $943,000 Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 277.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AYI. William Blair lowered Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 9th. Cowen cut their price target on Acuity Brands to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.57.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

AYI opened at $180.98 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.71 and a 52-week high of $224.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.06.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.15 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 5.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total value of $160,787.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,805.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $160,787.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,749 shares in the company, valued at $842,805.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $838,539.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

See Also

