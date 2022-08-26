Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $982,000 Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 16.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $70,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 7.7% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 48,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 127,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 74,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 94.7% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 55,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 27,110 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $20.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.42. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.75. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $26.45.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 54.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.