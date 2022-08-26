Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after buying an additional 9,123 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 9.6% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 17,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 89.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,315,000 after purchasing an additional 109,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein stock opened at $75.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.25 and a 1-year high of $92.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

HSIC has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.89.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

