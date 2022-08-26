Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,538 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWJ. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,490.9% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWJ opened at $55.80 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $51.56 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.55.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.