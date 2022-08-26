Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New $993,000 Investment in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $510,135,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $178,087,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $109,326,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $90,285,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $85,122,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coterra Energy news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,444,348.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

CTRA opened at $31.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average is $28.26. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.68 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.07.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTRA. Citigroup downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.27.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.