Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 1,517 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JLL. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,255.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 672.4% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

JLL opened at $180.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.26. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $154.63 and a 1 year high of $275.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

JLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

