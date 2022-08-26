Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 732 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,583 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 51,894 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,815 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 150,235 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,150,000 after acquiring an additional 17,464 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,864 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPE. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $235.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.69.

Expedia Group stock opened at $108.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.40. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.70 and a 1 year high of $217.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.77) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

