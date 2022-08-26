Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,403 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in First Solar by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,277,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,989 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $6,363,000 after buying an additional 11,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $123,130.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,007 shares in the company, valued at $68,053.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $70,446.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,956.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $123,130.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,007 shares in the company, valued at $68,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,483 shares of company stock worth $4,397,255. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $121.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 69.14, a P/E/G ratio of 208.42 and a beta of 1.49. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $123.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.60.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.45 million. First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $104.50 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $98.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $85.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.08.

First Solar Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Stories

