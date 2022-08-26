Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RYT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 428,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,728,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $312,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT opened at $273.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.79. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $227.97 and a 1-year high of $327.81.

