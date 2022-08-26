Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 132.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $191.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.31. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $163.11 and a 12 month high of $223.78.

