Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,908 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $656,506.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,754.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $48.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $155.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TNDM shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.36.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

