Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,346,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,998,000 after buying an additional 22,750,930 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 9,256,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,178,000 after buying an additional 4,958,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,231,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,760,000 after buying an additional 2,402,317 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,563,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,733,000 after buying an additional 1,803,036 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,265,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $32.57 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.01.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

