Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,078 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Hilltop by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 247,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hilltop by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 932,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,783,000 after purchasing an additional 208,314 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Hilltop during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hilltop by 273.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 35,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hilltop by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,358,000 after purchasing an additional 43,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

HTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hilltop to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of HTH opened at $28.24 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $38.47. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.00.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. Hilltop had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $351.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.25 million. On average, analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $964,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 622,736 shares in the company, valued at $18,489,031.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

