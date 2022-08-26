Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,768 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 33,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 25,297 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 35,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Arougheti bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,325,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,782,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,643,084.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 327,775 shares of company stock worth $5,869,061 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Hovde Group decreased their target price on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

