Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,524 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,018 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Workday were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Workday by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

WDAY stock opened at $162.36 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.10 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $271,717.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,003,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $696,604.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,908,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $271,717.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,003,584.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414 over the last 90 days. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $229.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Workday to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.19.

Workday Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

