Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 295 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ResMed were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.40.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

ResMed Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total value of $601,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,612,481.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total transaction of $371,912.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,344,445.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total value of $601,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,612,481.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,985 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,646 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RMD opened at $229.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.22. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.47.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

