Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 3,180 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,503,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 566.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.18.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 44.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $41.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.65 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average is $26.36.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Lithium Americas Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.