Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 3,213 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Entergy were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Entergy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Entergy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Entergy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Entergy by 4.4% in the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Price Performance

ETR stock opened at $119.38 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $98.50 and a one year high of $126.82. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays set a $42.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.07.

About Entergy

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.