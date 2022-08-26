Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 4,563 Shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,563 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,901,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after acquiring an additional 414,489 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 62,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 30,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 81,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $4.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

