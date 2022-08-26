Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 502 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 602.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNP opened at $32.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.42 and a 200-day moving average of $30.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.87. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

Several research firms recently commented on CNP. StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

