Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 294.1% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 187.5% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 266.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 100.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI opened at $126.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.64. The firm has a market cap of $86.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $106.61 and a twelve month high of $137.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.569 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 40.35%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.24.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.