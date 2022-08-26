Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Upgraded by Erste Group Bank to “Buy”

Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MRK. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Shares of MRK opened at $90.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.38. The firm has a market cap of $228.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

