Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 151,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,293 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $8,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,495,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,346,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,267,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,238,000 after buying an additional 127,915 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,588,000 after buying an additional 139,559 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 650,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,509,000 after buying an additional 125,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,152,000 after buying an additional 11,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCY stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.79. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.29 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.41%.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

