MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Stock Position Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.
MGE Energy Price Performance
NASDAQ MGEE opened at $81.50 on Friday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.23 and a 52 week high of $86.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.61.
MGE Energy Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
MGE Energy Profile
MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.
Featured Stories
