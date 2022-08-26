Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Camden National Bank’s Largest Position

Camden National Bank decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,984 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.6% of Camden National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $278.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $269.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

