Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s 2nd Largest Position

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,681 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 5.2% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,889 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Phraction Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,965,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 11,751 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,858 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,122,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.1 %

Microsoft stock opened at $278.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

