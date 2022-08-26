Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by American Planning Services Inc.

American Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,479 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 0.5% of American Planning Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. American Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,401,940,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,872,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,476,729 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,868,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,415 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $278.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $269.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

