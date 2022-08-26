Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,940 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 10.3% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $54,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tobam grew its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $278.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.33 and its 200-day moving average is $278.37. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

