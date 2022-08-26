Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Cut by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 383,296 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,587 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 5.3% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $118,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tobam grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $278.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $269.33 and its 200-day moving average is $278.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

