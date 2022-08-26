Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 40,268 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) by 89.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,268 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,226,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 207.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 934,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,040,000 after purchasing an additional 630,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,552,000 after purchasing an additional 523,678 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,658,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,683,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIGC opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.78. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $64.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.69.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.16 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 62.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BigCommerce news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 148,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $3,051,915.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 148,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $3,051,915.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,431.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 8,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $158,173.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 236,539 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,720. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

